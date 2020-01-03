Register for a free wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day

By WPTV Webteam | January 3, 2020 at 5:25 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 9:54 AM

Ready to tie the knot or renew your wedding vows? The Palm Beach County Clerk's Office is hosting a special ceremony for you!

Registration is open for their annual Valentine’s Day group wedding, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14, at the National Croquet Center near West Palm Beach.

Couples must present a valid Florida marriage license at the ceremony.

Space is limited to the first 40 couples who sign up.

Couples renewing vows and already married do not need to provide a marriage license.

