Register for a free wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day

Ready to tie the knot or renew your wedding vows? The Palm Beach County Clerk's Office is hosting a special ceremony for you!
Registration is open for their annual Valentine’s Day group wedding, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14, at the National Croquet Center near West Palm Beach.
- Register online
- Call 561.355.2468 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- email ccpbc@mypalmbeachclerk.com
Couples must present a valid Florida marriage license at the ceremony.
Space is limited to the first 40 couples who sign up.
Couples renewing vows and already married do not need to provide a marriage license.
