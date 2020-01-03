SWAT standoff ends in Martin County

A SWAT Team standoff with a man who authorities say assaulted multiple law enforcement officers in Martin County on Friday morning has ended.
The sheriff's office said a man barricaded himself inside his vehicle in the area of Federal Highway and the entrance to the Vista Del Largo community, located in the 1200 block of NW 21st Street in Stuart.
MCSO said the man assaulted officers and rammed multiple vehicles.
Around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the man was in custody, and no one was hurt.
Investigators said the incident began about an hour earlier when the man threatened to fire weapons out the window of his Stuart apartment. They said when police and deputies tired to speak to him he got into his vehicle and ended up ramming multiple sheriff’s vehicles.
They said the standoff happened after he crashed into a wooded area near 21st Street west of Federal Highway.
