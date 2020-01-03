Vigil held for Deerfield Beach football star killed by train

Hundreds of students from Deerfield Beach High School gathered for a prayer vigil Thursday for a local football star who died by suicide after he was hit by a train earlier this week.
They're dealing with the terrible loss of senior Bryce Gowdy just days ago.
Deerfield Beach football coach Jevon Glenn spoke from his heart to a crowd of students. School officials and members of the community gathered at the school's football stadium.
"Our relationship, a lot of people say, was father like son, that was my son and I was his guy," said Glenn.
Gowdy was struck and killed by a train Monday, a week before he was due to join Georgia Tech's football team.
The Broward County Medical Examiners Office has determined his death a suicide.
Gowdy's friends are taking his death very hard.
"He was a very good guy, and he always there for all his family, and I was one of his friends. He was always a motivator," one student said.
At the time of his death, Gowdy and his family were dealing with tough financial times and homelessness. Glenn said Gowdy worried about leaving his family.
"He would've had a nice apartment, his own room, his own bed, a food allotment, money in his pocket. The whole nine yards. But the uncertainty of what he would have been leaving, Shaban, his mother," Glenn said.
The football player's coach said he was blessed to know Gowdy.
"He's been a blessing upon my life, probably more so than I was on his," Glenn said.
Gowdy's funeral will be held Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Deerfield Beach High School auditorium.
