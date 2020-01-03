West Palm Beach mayor to announce new city administrator

WATCH LIVE:
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will formally introduce a new city administrator on Friday, nearly three months after the controversial resignation of former administrator Jeff Green.
A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in front of City Hall.
Green resigned on Oct. 9 after roughly six years on the job.
A former city employee said Green raped her at City Hall. She also alleged she received sexually charged messages, including graphic pictures, from Green and Willie Perez. Perez is the regional director of a security company that won a controversial $7.9 million no-bid contract.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an inquiry into the rape accusations against Green. He has not been arrested or charged with any crimes in connection with the former employee's claims.
Green has not responded to WPTV's requests for comment, but denied the allegations to our news partners at The Palm Beach Post.
During a City Commission meeting on Nov. 15, commissioners unanimously rejected a $180,000 settlement offer for the former employee, which Mayor James had urged them to approve.
Commissioners said they felt steamrolled by the settlement and asked for more information and an external investigation into the allegations.
Now that a settlement is off the table, the former employee could file a lawsuit. Her attorney told WPTV she's considering it.
Assistant City Administrator Faye Johnson has been serving as interim city administrator since Green's resignation in October.
