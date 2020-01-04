Ex-CIA analyst expects Iran to retaliate, won't start conventional war

A former CIA analyst in South Florida says its likely Iran will not start a conventional war with the U.S., but will attempt some retaliation.
“It is clear President Trump is sending a message and I think Iran is going to send a message back,” says Lisa Ruth of CTC International.
The immediate concern Ruth says is over diplomatic personnel and U.S. citizens working in Iran.
She says it’s likely Iran will look for targets around the world.
“One of the biggest threats we see right now is Hezbollah attacking Israel concerns about Bahrain and the Fifth Fleet and the opportunity of attacks by Shiite militias there opportunity in Yemen by the Shiite militias there,” Ruth says.
And there will likely be other strikes besides violence.
“We’re very concerned were going to see increased cyber-attacks, Iranians use this and again they deny its them,” Ruth says.
