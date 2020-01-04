Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second NASCAR championship less than six weeks ago and is already back in a car. He's making his debut in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. He opened the new year in Daytona Beach practicing in his Lexus sports car. The Rolex typically draws the top names from around the racing world. Busch might be the biggest attraction. He spent Friday trying to forget his NASCAR techniques and pick up an entirely new style of driving to handle the sports car. His biggest issue so far is figuring out the anti-lock braking system.