Nursing aide accused of theft from wife of elderly man

An employee at a local nursing company has been accused of stealing from the wife of an 87-year-old man, Delray police department said.
Timothy Fenster was hired in late November from the unidentified firm to provide in-home nursing care for the unidentified man, police said.
After he died a few days later, the patient's wife noticed a credit card and $107 was missing from her drawer .
By checking the wife’s credit card statement, detectives learned there were charges at Walmart, McDonald's and a local car dealership. An employee at the car dealership confirmed that Fenster used the credit card for a $1,000 down payment of a Jeep.
Fenster was arrested on charges of grand theft from a person 65 or older, theft of a credit card and illegal use of credit cards to obtain goods. Police said he could face additional charges.
He was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday morning.
