Palm City man charged in shooting at boat in Port St. Lucie

A Palm City man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at three people in a boat from another vessel on New Year's Day, Port St. Lucie police said Friday.
David Myers, 37, also was charged Friday afternoon with one count of wantonly/maliciously shooting at a boat. He is currently housed at the St. Lucie County Jail.
Due to Marsy’s Law, the victims' identifies have have been revealed.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police went to the 600 block of Southeast Norsemen Drive regarding reports of an alleged domestic aggravated assault.
Upon further investigation, police found three people on a boat on the St. Lucie River about a mile north of the Port St. Lucie Bridge overpass.
The suspect was driving his boat with a friend approximately 30 feet from the victim’s boat when the victim noticed the suspect was holding a handgun, according to the police report.
David allegedly fired about five to six rounds in the direction of the other boat.
While in fear, the victim turned the boat in the opposite direction. But the suspect managed to speed in front of the victim’s boat approximately 30 feet out and began firing another few rounds toward the victim’s boat, police said.
The boat then headed toward the dock, but the suspect also met up with them at the dock and began yelling “put the boat away before I kill you," according to police.
The victim told the suspect the police were being called at which point he pulled the boat out of the dock and headed south on the St. Lucie River.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
Scripps Only Content 2020