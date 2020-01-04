Parrot mistaken for woman screaming for help

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of someone screaming for help at a home in Lake Worth Beach only to find that the screamer was a parrot.
The owner of the parrot was in his driveway changing his car's brakes when deputies arrived saying a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
The man brought his parrot, "Rambo" outside for deputies to see and they all had a laugh.
According to the description of the video posted on YouTube, the man says he taught Rambo to yell "help, help, let me out" when he was younger and Rambo lived in a cage.
