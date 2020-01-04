54-year-old West Palm Beach man is missing

West Palm Beach police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man.
54-year-old Lee Christopher Troutman was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the area of Community Drive and Village Boulevard.
He was wearing a blue/white short sleeved Polo shirt, blue jean shorts and black slides.
He is described as a black male, 5' 10" tall, 175 lbs., with short cropped hair and a beard.
If you have any information about Mr. Troutman, please contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2020