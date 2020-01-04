54-year-old West Palm Beach man is missing

January 4, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated January 4 at 10:48 AM

West Palm Beach police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man.

54-year-old Lee Christopher Troutman was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the area of Community Drive and Village Boulevard.

He was wearing a blue/white short sleeved Polo shirt, blue jean shorts and black slides.

He is described as a black male, 5' 10" tall, 175 lbs., with short cropped hair and a beard.

If you have any information about Mr. Troutman, please contact West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

