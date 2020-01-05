Baby Jesus figurine stolen from life-sized nativity scene

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. -- Someone made off with a baby Jesus figurine that was taken in broad daylight at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Highland Beach from their life-sized nativity scene.
The figurine was stolen at around 4:30 Friday afternoon.
The church is urging the crook(s) to return it.
Rose Yarema, Secretary of Parish Council for St. Lucy Catholic Church said, "Our parishioners raised $25,000 for this beautiful nativity set and all we ask is that they return it even they lay it right here on the grass, that's fine. But we're broken-hearted. On behalf of Father Horgan, we ask you to please return our baby Jesus."
Church officials say that will not press any criminal charges if the figurine is brought back to them.
