Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Georges Niang added 15 off the bench to help the Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 109-96. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 and Joe Ingles finished with 11 for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight game. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Magic couldn’t keep up with Utah’s 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter. Utah led 76-75 going into the final period and then hit eight of 13 shots from behind the arc, including its first five field goals of the quarter to break open a close game.