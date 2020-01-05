Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MURDER FOR HIRE ARREST
29-year-old Florida woman accused in murder-for-hire scheme
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old Gainesville woman is accused of trying to hire a man to kill another person. She was arrested Friday night after Gainesville police investigators recorded a phone call she made to the man. Victoria Leigh Sargento-Graham called the witness early Friday and asked him to drive her home. When they arrived, she asked him to kill the other person. Their relationship was redacted in a police report. The man contacted police who recorded the phone call. Sargento-Graham is being held on a $500,000 bond. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.
ROD STEWART-SECURITY GUARD PUNCHED
Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. A police report says Stewart and his party were trying to get into a private event in a children's area that they weren't authorized to attend. The guard put a hand on Sean Stewart's chest and asked him to back up. The report says Sean Stewart shoved the guard and Rod Stewart punched him in the ribs. They are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.
TEACHER-FALSE RAPE CLAIM
Teacher who accused football players of rape faces charges
New Smyrna Beach, Fla. (AP) — A former teacher who accused four high school football players of drugging and raping her has been charged with giving false information to police and offering alcohol to a minor. Briana Walker was an athletic director at Spruce Creek High School in New Smyrna Beach High School when the four players went to her house in May 2018. Two days later she went to police and told them she was drugged and raped. Her attorney says Walker denies criminal activity. She wasn't arrested. A hearing has been scheduled for later this month. Walker now lives in Minnesota.
BURNING HOME-RESCUE
Florida police officer rescues man from burning home
OCALA, Fla (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer pulled a 62-year-old man from a burning home. The officer was responding to a 911 call about a fire when he found the man sitting in a chair inside the home. The man had apparently become exhausted while trying to get out of the house. The man's nephew told the Ocala Star-Banner that he saw the flames and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. He said he called his uncle's name but the man wasn't able to get out. The man was taken to a hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation.
PRESCHOOL-MOLD
Mold in classrooms extends holiday break at some preschools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the holiday break will be extended for about 800 Florida preschool students after mold was discovered in some Head Start learning centers. Lutheran Services Florida spokesman Josh Talkington says classes have been pushed back to at least Jan. 13 in the 11 centers in Pinellas County. Mold was discovered during routine checks while the schools were closed for the holidays. Contractors were brought in and the families of the students were notified immediately. Talkington says if the schools aren't opened by Jan. 13, some home-based options are possible options for students until the schools reopen.
TRUMP-IRAN-THE DECISION
From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The lush Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida has become the unlikely scene of some of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of President Donald Trump’s administration. And it was at that resort alongside the Atlantic Ocean where Trump gave the go-ahead on Thursday for the drone strike that would kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump’s advisers had presented him with an array of options for responding to an earlier rocket attack against a U.S.-Iraqi base. The most dramatic possible response was taking out Soleimani. It was a decision his predecessors had avoided and a decision that risked inflaming tensions with Tehran.
PROTESTS-IRAN
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered to protest the Trump administration's killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East. More than 70 planned protests on Saturday were being spearheaded by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups. From Tampa to Philadelphia, from San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans. The groups said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the top military leader of that country.
HOTEL CRASH-HOTEL POOL
Driver accidentally backs car into Florida hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say no one was injured when a driver accidentally backed a car into a swimming pool at a Florida hotel. West Palm Beach police say the driver backed through a gate before the car crashed into the pool at a Holiday Inn Express on Friday afternoon. The driver and passenger were able to safely get out of the car. The car was later pulled from the pool. No additional details were available.
FATAL CRASH
Woman dies in fiery crash; passerby dies trying to help
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a good Samaritan who tried to put out a fire following a fatal crash in north Florida went cardiac arrest and later died. Sixty-nine-year-old Susan Scott died in the Friday afternoon crash near Ocala. Authorities say 63-year-old Henry Danielson stopped to help but collapsed. A passing motorist performed CPR on Danielson while another driver attempted to open the SUV's door, which was too hot from the fire. Trooper are trying to determine whether Scott suffered a medical incident, which cased her to drive into the tree. An investigation continues.
TRUMP-EVANGELICALS
Trump portrays himself as defender of faith for evangelicals
MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump highlighted his record on religious liberty as he addressed a group of evangelical supporters in Miami. Trump spoke Friday to more than 5,000 Christians at a megachurch just days after he was the subject of a scathing editorial in Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. But thousands of the faithful lifted their hands and prayed over Trump as he began speaking and portrayed himself as a defender of faith. Some of Trump's address resembled his standard campaign speech. But he also cited his support for Israel, installation of federal judges, prison reform and a push to put prayer in public school.