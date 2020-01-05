Port St. Lucie police investigating murder at nursing home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are investigating a murder at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (1800 SE Hillmoor Drive).
At 12:06 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, St. Lucie County Dispatch received a call from a nurse at the facility stating "someone tried to hurt a patient".
Police arrived and found an adult male deceased.
Police learned a nurse walked past the victim's room when she noticed an unknown male suspect sitting on top of the victim's chest, holding a pillow over his face.
According to police, the nurse immediately called for help as she yelled for another nurse to call 911.
The unknown male suspect immediately took off running and fled the facility.
Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with the K-9 unit. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office assisted with their aviation unit, but the suspect was not located.
Police were informed that the suspect is a white male.
If you have any information related to this crime, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
