Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had a big game and the Miami Heat won. That would have been ideal for both sides at this time last year. Whiteside is with Portland now and put up 21 points and 18 rebounds in his return to Miami on Sunday night. But the Heat won anyway, prevailing 122-111. Whiteside is still having a huge year in his first season with the Blazers and even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he's still rooting for his former center.