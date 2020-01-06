Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NURSING HOME ATTACK
95-year-old man dies following nursing home attack
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a 95-year-old nursing home patient is dead after being attacked in his room. According to a news release from Port St. Lucie Police, staff members at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center called 911 just after midnight Sunday when a nurse walking by a patient's room saw a man sitting on top of the patients's chest, holding a pillow over his face. TC Palm reports the nurse shouted for help and the man fled. The patient was dead when police arrived. Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K-9 unit and the county sheriff's office helped with a helicopter, but they were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a white male. The investigation is ongoing.
TORNADO-FLORIDA
Tornado damages buildings in central Florida city
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in a central Florida community and caused around $20,000 in damage to city property. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile in the city of DeLand on Saturday morning. The Orlando Sentinel reports that several roads in the area were closed while city crews assessed damages, removed downed trees, secured power lines and cleaned up debris. City officials say the twister damaged a water plant, a park and a Little League fields. There was also damage to the VFW Hall. There were no injuries reported, but power was knocked out in some places.
HOME ROBBERY-FATAL SHOOTING
Sheriff: Man shoots 2 teens who burst into a Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man shot two teenagers who were trying to rob his home, and one of the suspects has died. The Tampa Bay Times reports the second teen is in critical condition. A statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call about a home robbery Saturday evening. A man and his fiancée told deputies that two young men broke through a back patio screen and entered their home through an unlocked door. The statement says one of the suspects had a gun and made demands. Authorities say that’s when the male resident grabbed his gun and shot at the teens. Officials say the man had a legal firearm.
DUCK-DART IN HEAD
Duck with blow-gun dart stuck in the head spotted in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A female Muscovy duck has been spotted wandering near a Florida community with what looks like a blow-gun dart stuck through her head and wildlife officials are investigating. The Fort Myers News-Press reported the most recent sighting in that city was Sunday. Business owners and residents have tried to capture the duck to get it help, but to no avail. Melody Kilborn, the fish and game commission spokeswoman, said that in Florida, Muscovy ducks are considered non-native, and may be taken in accordance with state law — but they are protected by an anti-cruelty law.
DABABY-ARREST
Rapper DaBaby released from Miami jail on misdemeanor charge
MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released from jail on a misdemeanor battery charge while awaiting an upcoming court date. Miami-Dade County records show the musician, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, left the Miami-Dade jail on Saturday night. Authorities arrested him Thursday in Miami, saying he allegedly argued with a music promoter over payment for a performance. Kirk, who’s best known for his single “Suge,” was in South Florida for a New Year’s Eve performance at a Miami Beach nightclub. Thursday’s incident began at Novotel Miami Brickell, where Kirk was staying, according to the arrest report. Kirk is expected in court again in Miami this week.
PARROT-911 CALL
Florida police respond after parrot cries, "Let me out!"
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Someone in Florida dialed 911 after hearing chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” But the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo. After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies showed up and explained their concerns, the man introduced them to Rambo. He told the officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” years ago when Rambo lived in a cage. The incident happened Dec. 29.
ROD STEWART-SECURITY GUARD PUNCHED
Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. A police report says Stewart and his party were trying to get into a private event in a children's area that they weren't authorized to attend. The guard put a hand on Sean Stewart's chest and asked him to back up. The report says Sean Stewart shoved the guard and Rod Stewart punched him in the ribs. They are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.
MURDER FOR HIRE ARREST
29-year-old Florida woman accused in murder-for-hire scheme
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old Gainesville woman is accused of trying to hire a man to kill another person. She was arrested Friday night after Gainesville police investigators recorded a phone call she made to the man. Victoria Leigh Sargento-Graham called the witness early Friday and asked him to drive her home. When they arrived, she asked him to kill the other person. Their relationship was redacted in a police report. The man contacted police who recorded the phone call. Sargento-Graham is being held on a $500,000 bond. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.
BC-FL-HEPATITIS A-FLORIDA
Nearly 3,400 Hepatitis A cases reported in Florida in 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say there were nearly 3,400 hepatitis A cases in 2019. According to statistics through Saturday, there were 3,395 cases _ included 63 new cases reported the prior week. The state totaled 1,175 reported cases of hepatitis A in the five previous years combined — with 548 of those cases in 2018. Hepatitis A can cause liver damage and is spread through such things as fecal matter. That can include transmission by people not properly washing their hands after going to the bathroom and contaminating food or drinks. Health officials urge people to get vaccinated against the disease. As of Saturday, Pasco County had the most cases in the state in 2019, with 414.
NURSE-STOLEN CREDIT CARD
Police: Nurse stole cash, credit card from patient's wife
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a nurse stole money and a credit card from the wife of an 87-year-old patient and used it to put a down payment on a Jeep. Investigators arrested 21-year-old Timothy Fenster on Friday. He's now charged with grand theft on a person over the age of 65. Fenster was hired to take care of the elderly man, who died a few days later. That's when the wife noticed money and a credit card missing. Police learned Fenster put down a payment toward a Jeep. He could face additional charges.