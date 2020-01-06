Missing baby Jesus taken from church nativity scene found

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- The baby Jesus statuette that disappeared from the life-sized nativity scene at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Highland Beach has been recovered, according to a parishioner.
It was stolen last week.
According to the parishioner, the statuette turned up at Mary Help of Christians Church in Parkland with a note that stated: “Please return to St. Andrew Church in Delray Beach. God bless.”
Church officials in Parkland realized it was likely the missing statuette from St. Lucy's parish since there is no St. Andrew Catholic Church in Delray Beach, she said.
“We are so grateful and blessed to have our Baby Jesus on the way home to us. Many people from our wonderful parish and in fact churches all over South Florida have been praying for its safe return, and our prayers have been answered,” Father J. Brian Horgan said in a statement.
The church said it would not seek to press charges or further investigate.
“We have our Baby Jesus back, and he is a little dirty, covered with green, but otherwise no worse off,” said church secretary Maureen Winkler in a statement. “We are all so happy, all the parishioners and town.”
