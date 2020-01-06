Proposed soccer facility creates controversy

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. -- Ben Glinsky is trying to turn his vision into a reality. He helped create Rise FC soccer club, now he wants to build several outdoor soccer fields and an indoor soccer facility on a 20-acre plot a land he bought at Indiantown and Rocky Pines Roads.
“There’s really nothing in the area where kids and families can train and really have events,” Glinsky said. “It’s definitely going to be very community oriented and community based and allow everyone to take advantage of it and enjoy it.”
The indoor facility would be shaped like a barn to keep the rural feel of the area.
“We’re not asking for any money from the county or any money from taxpayers, this is all self-funded,” Glinsky said.
To make it happen, Glinsky has to get the land re-zoned from rural residential to commercial recreation, which is something some neighbors are fighting against.
“This would kind of be Pandora’s box or the Trojan Horse that would allow for everything because it’s nice to say it’s a benign soccer facility, but it’s commercial recreation, said Matt Gitkin, the president of Jupiter Farms Residents.
Gitkin says neighbors fear if the land is re-zoned, that opens the door to more development down the line.
“Once you put that word commercial into it, that commercial recreation actually allows hotels, motels and restaurants they can all come in under that guise,” Gitkin said.
A community meeting will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Jupiter Farms Park Pavilion for everyone to voice their opinion.
Glinsky will also be there to answer any questions. Then, the first public hearing will be held on Friday.
Scripps Only Content 2020