Rumble strips causing controversy in Delray Beach

Rumble strips were installed on two Delray Beach streets to try and make Swinton Avenue and 3rd Street a safer intersection. But neighbors who live next to the rumble strips say they're loud and not helping.
The strips are designed to make noise when a car drives over them, alerting the driver to the upcoming stop sign at Swinton Avenue.
"You hear this, bump bump, constantly," said Annette Annechild.
Annechild lives at NW 3rd Street and Swinton Avenue and said the noise from the rumble strips is driving her crazy.
The intersection is a dangerous one. The city said there were 12 car crashes reported in 2019.
"It's just a cluster, you know what," said neighbor Rebecca Hartman.
Annechild said she didn’t expect the city to install the rumble strips as a fix to the intersection’s problem.
"Would you want this in front of your house?" said Hartman, who added she has not noticed the rumble strips making a difference. "Because they are not speed bumps they just look like tacks and strips."
The city said since the strips were installed last November, there have been no accidents at the intersection.
The strips are also temporary until new flashing stop signs can be installed near the end of January.
Scripps Only Content 2020