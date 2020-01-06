Trump returns to D.C. to face impeachment, Iran tensions

McConnell, who has been dismissive of the request, has begun negotiations with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York over the contours of the trial, including whether witnesses would be called. The president had pushed to call witnesses to make it a showy trial -- including Biden's son and the whistleblower who first reported the pressure to Ukraine -- believing he can convince the American public of his innocence. But Graham and others have implored him to let the Senate handle the matter as expeditiously as possible.