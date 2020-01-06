Whole Foods opening Delray Beach store on Jan. 29

Grocery shoppers in Delray Beach will soon have a new option for all of their organic food needs.
Whole Foods is opening a new 41,000 square-foot store located at 680 Linton Blvd. on Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.
Customers on opening day will be served complimentary coffee, small bites from local suppliers and music before the store opens.
Also, the first 500 guests will receive a Whole Foods Market Delray Beach reusable shopping bag and a $5 savings card. One customer will also receive a $500 savings card.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Delray Beach community into their new Whole Foods Market,” said Store Team Leader Jan Vandervort said in a news release. “We’re working hard to create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere that our neighbors will love, and we look forward to providing this community with a wide selection of accessible, high quality and innovative products, as well as a variety of local items that are exclusive to Whole Foods Market.”
Whole Foods said other features of the new store include the following:
- Fresh produce department featuring seasonal fruits and vegetables, including selections from 15 local growers and a range of items with Whole Foods Market's Whole Trade Guarantee, which supports suppliers that are committed to ethical trade, working conditions and the environment.
- Seafood counter featuring locally sourced, fresh seafood offerings such as Key West pink shrimp, spiny lobster tail and whole yellow tail snapper, as well as made-in-house options including key lime shrimp, marinated salmon fillets and Tuscan salmon meatballs.
- Full-service butcher offering made in-house sausages, dry-aged beef and ready-to-cook options including marinated burgers and seasoned kabobs, as well as local ground beef, ribeye steaks and strip steaks.
- Bakery department offering an array of freshly baked cakes and pies made in-house, as well as artisan breads, gourmet cakes and items for special diets.
- Specialty foods section featuring a variety of natural wines and freshly cut cheeses, as well as an assortment of chocolates and other items from local suppliers; the cheese selection is overseen by an in-store American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional who can offer expertise and recommendations for any request or occasion.
- Selection of about 100 beers and 800 wines, including options from local producers.
- Prepared foods section featuring a salad bar, 24 seasonally rotating soups, Neapolitan and Detroit style pizza, rotisserie chickens, plant-based entrées, sushi and a full-service charcuterie case.
- Full-service coffee and juice bar offering a variety of cold brew, espresso, Cuban coffee and cold-pressed juices on tap.
- Beauty, body care and home goods section featuring products from more than 20 local suppliers, some of which are exclusive to Whole Foods Market; from opening day through Feb. 2, all wellness and beauty products at the Delray Beach store will be 25% off, including protein, probiotics, face care, makeup and more.
