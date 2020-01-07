Crews battle fire at Loxahatchee Burger King; no injuries reported

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a Burger King restaurant in Loxahatchee.
The incident happened Monday at 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 7080 Seminile Pratt Whitney Rd.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a PBSO deputy arrived at the scene and used a fire extinguisher to contain the fire from spreading.
Firefighters then arrived at the scene and reported light smoke inside the restaurant and everyone outside. They say a kitchen fire was partially extinguished. They are currently performing overhaul and ventilation.
There were no reports of injuries.
