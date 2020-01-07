Gas prices to cyber warfare: How Iran could retaliate

As Iran promises retaliation against the United State for the killing of a top general, speculation swirls over how Iran may retaliate.
“I don’t know what the next step will be from Iran, but I will say it’s a very dangerous serious situation,” says Congresswoman Lois Frankel of West Palm Beach.
Experts say terrorism can come in many forms.
“If they go after oil infrastructure we certainly could see more impact to the price of oil,” says Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com.
So far, DeHaan says the price of oil has only gone up slightly and he says it's possible the US could turn to Saudi Arabia, a middle east ally, to increase oil production.
Another possibility is a cyber-attack.
“They can cause denial of service attacks where they take down organizations and businesses and websites where we need for our daily use,” says Mike Levin, a former Secret Service agent and former Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division for Homeland Security.
“In this case, the adversary in particular Iran have the upper hand because they control when they will attack us,” Levin says.
