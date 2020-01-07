Golfer Brooks Koepka to compete in Honda Classic

Officials with the Honda Classic said Tuesday that Palm Beach County native and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will be teeing off at this year's tournament.
The 29-year-old Cardinal Newman High School graduate has been ranked the No. 1 player in the world for the past eight months.
Koepka secured his fourth major last year, winning the 2019 PGA Championship. He also finished tied for second in the Masters just one stroke behind Tiger Woods.
Capping off a stellar year, he also finished second at the U.S. Open and fourth at the British Open. Koepka was the fifth player in golf history to finish in the top five in all four Majors.
This year's Honda Classic will be held Feb. 24 to March 1 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.
