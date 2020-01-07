Judge: Epstein grand jury recordings stay sealed

A Palm Beach County judge denied the state's request to unseal grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein's original criminal case.
Court records show Judge Krista Marx denied the request Tuesday afternoon.
The motion to unseal the grand jury testimony was filed last month by the 19th Circuit State Attorney's Office, seeking authorization for the FDLE to obtain all the grand jury recordings from the case.
Last summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the FDLE to investigate "irregularities surrounding the prior state investigation and the ultimate plea agreement."
The motion was denied without prejudice, so the state can ask the judge to reconsider the decision. It's unclear what impact this may have on the FDLE's investigation into Epstein's 2008 plea agreement.
The judge essentially ruled that "not enough evidence has been presented to justify unsealing the grand jury recordings," said Assistant State Attorney Lev Evans. Evans said he's unsure what the next step will be.
"We don't dispute the judge's ruling, the judge was simply following the law in this case," said Evans.
READ THE MOTION AND COURT MINUTES HERE:
202001071508 by Contact 5 on Scribd
