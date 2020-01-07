Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP
Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau. The agreement was made in response to President Donald Trump's order to collect data on who is a citizen through administrative records following the Supreme Court's rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security announced the agreement in a report. The agency will share administrative records to help the Census Bureau determine the number of citizens and non-citizens in the U.S., as well as the number of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Information to be shared includes personally identifiable data.
AP-US-CENSUS-STATE-OUTREACH
Florida becomes one of last states to form Census committee
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says that Florida is forming a statewide committee that helps raise awareness about the upcoming 2020 Census. The governor on Monday named Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez as chair of Florida's complete count committee. Florida was one of the last states in the nation without a committee that encourages residents to participate in the once-a-decade head count. The 2020 Census starts in two weeks in a remote area of Alaska. The rest of the nation takes part starting in March. The count will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
AP-SPACEX-SATELLITE-LAUNCH
SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched 60 more mini internet satellites, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Monday, recycled for its fourth flight. As the first-stage booster flew to a vertical landing on an ocean platform, the Starlink satellites hurtled toward orbit to join 120 similar spacecraft launched last year. One of the new satellites is trying out a dark coating to lessen reflectivity. It's a “first step” compromise between SpaceX and astronomers fearful of having dark skies spoiled by hundreds and, eventually, thousands of bright satellites circling overhead.
BC-FL-OFFICER SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Police: Officer checks report of dead body, shoots armed man
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed man after responding to reports of a body in a yard. A Hallandale Beach police spokeswoman says officers responded to a 911 call Monday morning about a body. Media outlets report officers didn't find a body but discovered a man slouched over a city trash bin. When they tried to ask the man if he needed help, police say the man showed them a weapon. Officials say one of the officers fired several shots at the man. A revolver was later recovered at the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
SHOT CARS-HIGHWAY
4 cars hit by bullets on Florida highway, no injuries
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Someone shot at four cars on one of central Florida's busiest highways early Monday but there were no injuries. The shootings resembled ones from last week when 15 cars were shot at while motorists were driving on Interstate 4 and Interstate 95. The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando tweeted that Monday's shootings took place on Interstate 4 near the border between Orange and Osceola counties. The location is dozens of miles from where last week's shooting took place in Volusia County, near Daytona Beach. The sheriff's office was seeking the public's help in identifying the shooter.
FATAL CRASH
Troopers: 2 women die when car hits wall on I-95 ramp
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says two women died when their car crashed into a concrete wall on a ramp to Interstate 95 in Miami. The crash happened Monday morning. Trooper say the driver was making a right turn onto the ramp from the Julia Tuttle Causeway when she apparently lost control and hit the wall. Troopers say the driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital where she died. The crash happened during rush hour along the busy highway. The victims' names haven't been released. An investigation continues.
INFANT RESCUED-DEPUTIES
Deputies rescue baby trapped under water when canoe flips
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida sheriff's deputies were in the right place at the right time when a canoe flipped on the Weeki Wachee River, trapping an infant underwater. The Hernando County marine patrol deputies had stopped Friday along the river for a late lunch. That's when they saw a canoe flip in rough current and heard a woman screaming for help. They righted the canoe and found the baby strapped in a car seat. The child didn't appear to be breathing but opened her eyes and cried once first aid was started. The father was cited for not having a life jacket on the baby.
AP-US-NASA-CONTRACTOR-FALSE-CLAIMS
NASA contractor settles whistleblower complaint for $375,000
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A NASA contractor has agreed to pay $375,000 in order to settle a whistleblower complaint that accused the company of falsely certifying that ground support equipment for a rocket launch system followed the space agency's requirements. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Orlando said Monday that United Paradyne Corporation reached the settlement over equipment it provided for NASA's Space Launch System rocket and the Orion space capsule. The system will send astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit. The company had agreed to manufacture equipment that would provide power, communications, coolant, fuel and stabilization to the rocket and capsule prior to launch.
MISSING CHIHUAHUA-REUNION
Chihuahua lost in New Year's Eve crash reunited with owner
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Chihuahua named Max is back with his owner after going missing following a car crash on New Year's Eve. The 6-year-old dog's owner, who wasn't identified in a post on the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, was involved in car crash last Tuesday morning in Bunnell, in north Florida. Max ran from the accident scene and his owner couldn't find him. For the next few days, deputies and the owner returned to the scene to look for the dog and to leave food for him in case he returned. When they arrived on Saturday, Max was waiting. He ran into his owner's arms.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-JACKSONVILLE
Officer kills 1 man, injures 1 after botched traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot one man and injured another following a brief chase after a botched traffic stop. Jacksonville police Chief T.K. Waters said in a news conference that the officer tried to stop the car, which was driving erratically and the wrong way down a street. The car crashed into another car and then into a pedestrian bridge. When the officer approached, there was some kind of altercation and he drew his service weapon and fired. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one died. An investigation is underway.