Man struck and killed by hit-and-run vehicle in West Palm Beach

An adult male was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach police.
The hit-and-run crash happened at 4:23 p.m. at S. Chillingworth Drive and South Congress Avenue.
Police say the male pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Police say the suspect vehicle fled north on Congress Avenue.
Police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be the vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle was later located and determined not to be the vehicle involved.
Traffic Homicide Investigators are gathering information and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or know the driver responsible for the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
