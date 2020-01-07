Wake Forest faces tough test vs No. 10 Fla St.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have given up just 59.8 points per game to Atlantic Coast opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 64.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He's also made 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.