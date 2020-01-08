Boynton Beach man wins $1M after buying scratch off

The Florida Lottery said Tuesday that a 29-year-old Boynton Beach man claimed a $1 million prize after recently purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket at a local Publix.
Silviu Taran, 29, of Boynton Beach, bought his winning $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT scratch-off ticket at a Publix located at 8899 Hypoluxo Rd. in suburban Lake Worth.
Lottery officials said Taran chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT scratch-off game launched in September 2018.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.97. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-1,368,000.
