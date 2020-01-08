Coast Guard searching for boater near St. Lucie Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a missing boater Wednesday who is overdue from the St. Lucie Inlet.
The Coast Guard tweeted around 8 a.m. that the missing boater is 29-year-old Justin Skiff.
Skiff was reported overdue in a 14-foot white aluminum skiff near the St. Lucie Inlet, which is located in Martin County.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Skiff left at 6 a.m. Wednesday to go fishing offshore, but did not return.
Sheriff William Snyder is scheduled to provide additional information about the search at 12:15 p.m. at Sandsprit Park.
If you have any information about Skiff, please call the U.S. Coast Guard at 786-367-7649.
