Crews fighting heavy flames, smoke at west Boca Raton home

Heavy flames and smoke are shooting from part of a home in an upscale west Boca Raton community on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 10000 block of Boca Woods Lane, in the Boca Woods Country Club community.
"Heavy flames and smoke from garage," Fire Rescue tweeted around 2:20 p.m.
No other details, including the extent of damage or if anyone is hurt, have been released.
WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
