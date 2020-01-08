Crews fighting heavy flames, smoke at west Boca Raton home

January 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 2:58 PM

Heavy flames and smoke are shooting from part of a home in an upscale west Boca Raton community on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 10000 block of Boca Woods Lane, in the Boca Woods Country Club community.

"Heavy flames and smoke from garage," Fire Rescue tweeted around 2:20 p.m.

No other details, including the extent of damage or if anyone is hurt, have been released.

WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

