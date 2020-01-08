Dog stabbed in Delray Beach on the road to recovery

Dr. Beth Keser says the first time she met Shiloh the dog, it was soon after emergency surgery.
“That was so heartwarming because even though he was down and out, still had sutures in, still had an apparatus around his neck, he could wag his tail and let us know that he heard us. He had three cuts to this area of the neck. they went so far as to go down to the trachea area, which helps us breathe. but thank God the cuts did not break the final layer," she said.
Last month, Kim Armstrong’s dog was stabbed multiple times in her Delray Beach home. Police say the dog was attacked by 33-year-old Adam Mizrach. Police say he rented a room in her house the day before. Mizrach was arrested. Shiloh was bleeding from his neck.
Dr. Keser said, “The surgeons at Palm Beach Veterinary Specialist were able to close it up layer by layer by layer to the outside and that was pretty extensive."
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League paid for Shiloh’s medical costs, which cost ten thousand dollars.
Rich Anderson is the CEO and Executive Director there.
"We call it Olivia’s fund. People contribute to this fund and it takes care of animals like Shiloh that need emergency surgery, some specialty medical care."
Dr. Keser added, "I can tell you today that Shiloh is healed up and looking wonderful and back to a fairly normal life."
Scripps Only Content 2020