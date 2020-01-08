Family heartbroken after deadly hit-and-run

The family of 43-year-old Wilnaud Duclos is heartbroken after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Monday in West Palm Beach.
"He was a good father. He has two children," said Fayline Nelson, Duclos' cousin.
Nelson is trying to be strong, but her family is shattered after Duclos was killed while trying to cross a busy intersection. Police said the driver never stopped to help.
"Some say they saw him on the ground and he wasn’t moving, so they called 911," said Nelson.
Duclos was walking to get food when he was hit by a car at S. Congress Avenue and S. Chillingworth Drive on Monday afternoon in broad daylight.
Family members described Duclos as the ultimate family man.
"He actually called that day telling everybody, hi, how are you doing. We just had a new baby in the family and he was ready to go see that baby that day," said Nelson.
Days after the crash, investigators are faced with many challenges in trying to track down the driver responsible and are are asking for the public’s help.
"They told somebody. Somebody has seen the damage on this vehicle. It’s fresh, they know what happened and we really want closure for this family," said Sgt. David Lefont with the West Palm Beach Police Department.
Nelson is now pleading for the driver to listen to their conscience and come forward.
"The fact that you left and left him dead on the ground to die, the Christian I am, I’m still going to forgive you, but that hurt. How can you leave a human being on the ground to suffer like that?" said Nelson.
Police said they are still talking with neighbors and searching for any video, but right now they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Nelson her family is struggling to pay for a funeral. If you'd like to help, click here.
