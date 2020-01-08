Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career with a three-day tribute next month. Plans call for the retirement of his No. 3 jersey and a viewing of the documentary covering his on- and off-court career. A tribute event is scheduled for Feb. 21. The jersey will go to the rafters when the Heat play Cleveland on Feb. 22. And the documentary will be shown at the team’s arena on Feb. 23. Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA. Most of them were with Miami. He helped the Heat win NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is the leading scorer in team history.