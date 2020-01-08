Iran tension raises demand on local troops organization

The rising tensions between the U-S and Iran are expected to raise demand for groups that routinely send care packages to troops overseas as more deployments are made by the military.
“With what just happened we’re low on items we’re freaking out can we help those who are now being deployed,” says Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in Lake Worth.
She says she’s heard from families who have already received word about deployment orders.
“They’re getting nervous because they know their loved ones are getting ready to be deployed out some just got word their family member is being deployed out in the next 48 hours,” Chauncey Zelnar says.
“We’re short on everything we just shipped out a thousand care packages for the holidays and as quick as items come in they go right out but now we’re at an all-time low.”
Scripps Only Content 2020