Jupiter dad hopes to raise $107,000 for new school bus

The ESE students at Jupiter High School are in need of a transportation upgrade. They currently use a district approved bus, but it lacks the same luxuries that the other buses throughout the district are required to have like air conditioning and a wheelchair lift.
"Why should the most challenged kids have the worst transportation?" said parent Rob Thomson. "It’s just not safe, not comfortable, they deserve something better."
Thomson is spearheading the effort to buy a new bus. He says so far his foundation has raised about half of the $107,000 needed to buy one.
"I have students hired at the Cinepolis movie theater, Publix, T.J. Maxx. It’s very difficult to get in and out of some of the job sites," said ESE teacher Helene McAfee.
McAfee currently drives a 22-year-old bus that meets monthly inspections but has its own set of challenges.
"We have some students who use walkers, so it’s making sure we have someone at the bottom of the steps and the top of the steps to make sure they get in and out of the bus safely," said McAfee.
The goal is to raise the remaining amount of money in the next 30 days so they can purchase the bus and have it in use before summer.
"Life is challenging enough for them, they don’t need a transportation challenge," said Thompson.
