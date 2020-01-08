LIVE: Missing boater in Martin County found safe

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The U.S. Coast Guard says crews found a missing boater safe and alive Wednesday morning after he was overdue from the St. Lucie Inlet.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 11 a.m. that 29-year-old Justin Skiff was located a few miles offshore following an intense search.
"We have a good story," said Sheriff William Snyder. "We have a story that could've ended in tragedy."
Skiff was reported overdue in a 14-foot white aluminum skiff near the St. Lucie Inlet, which is located in Martin County.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Skiff left around 12 p.m. Tuesday to go fishing offshore. When he didn't return by 7 p.m., his family contacted law enforcement.
Sheriff Snyder said Skiff was located around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
"He's pretty beat up," said Sheriff Snyder. "It was the elements, the waves and the wind."
Skiff's sister said he's been boating since he was just 6 years old, and was very experienced on the water.
"It definitely could've turned out a lot worse," said Skiff's sister, Kayla.
Scripps Only Content 2020