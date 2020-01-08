Local father shoots, kills dog after it attacks teen son

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man in Indian River County fatally shot his family's pet pit bull after it attacked his teenage stepson.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the attack occurred Friday at a Vero Beach home.
An Indian River County Sheriff's Office report says 26-year-old Jonluke Fell told a deputy that his dog started to fight his other pit bull. When Fell's 15-year-old stepson tried to break up the dogs, he was bitten on the right arm.
The dog wouldn't release the boy, so Fell said he hit his dog and poured water in its mouth to free the teen. After hitting the pit bull proved unsuccessful, Fell shot and killed the dog.
Authorities determined no crime had occurred.
