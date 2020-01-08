Master plan to revitalize Boynton Beach Mall released

On Tuesday the public got a look at the plans to revitalize Boynton Beach Mall and weigh in during a commission meeting. The plan has peaked the interest of not only shoppers but nearby businesses.
A year and a half ago, Christian Andronicescu bought the Pilates and Yoga Center or PYC in Boynton Beach located within eyesight of the mall. Clients come for the ambiance, theater and results.
”Traffic is basically the heart of the business - any business,” said Andronicescu. “We want people to see us - so basically anything that brings traffic is welcome.”
It’s a response Ty Penserga, commissioner for the city’s 4th district wants to hear. Penserga says some of his earliest memories are at the mall.
“I’ve seen it when it was at its best and I’ve also seen it decline,” said Penserga.
The redevelopment master plan calls for reducing the retail and commercial space by more than half from 1,034,745 square feet to 482,750 square feet. In exchange for a maximum of 1,420 residences, a 400 room hotel and more general and medical office space.
Penserga says the city needs a destination center and they’re laying the groundwork for it and want public input.
“We create the space and the infrastructure and that will invite and incentivize people to want to come to Boynton Beach,” he said.
And that’s good news for many business neighbors.
”Obviously we would like to see something,” Andronicescu added.
Commissioners say the next step is taking applications from companies that want to be part of Boynton Beach Mall's master plan but the timetable for that step is unknown. More hearings are still in the works. To see the master plan download the Jan. 7 agenda, click here .
