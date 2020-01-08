N. Texas looks for home win vs FIU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all North Texas scoring this season and 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's total scoring.