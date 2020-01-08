Palm Beach County grandmother gets nearly 500 birthday cards

The birthday cheer keeps on coming for a Palm Beach County grandmother who recently turned 90.
WPTV reported last month that Katherine "Kay" Slama wanted 90 cards for her 90th birthday, which was on Dec. 29.
Family members said Slama has everything she needs and didn't want actual gifts.
After spreading the word on social media and television, Global Commercial Cleaning in Boynton Beach ended up collecting not 90, but 462 cards from kindhearted strangers in the community!
The owner of the cleaning company hand-delivered nearly 200 cards to Slama on her birthday, and another 243 were mailed to the 90-year-old in the days that followed.
The generosity of the community left Slama overwhelmed with joy and appreciation.
"Thank you so much, I love all of you!" Slama said at her birthday party. "I can't believe it. Boy am I glad I lived this long!"
Happy birthday Katherine!
