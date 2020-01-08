Police: Masked men steal safe from Port St. Lucie business

Authorities say two men stole a safe from a Port St. Lucie auto repair shop in late December.
The incident happened December 30 around 9:10 p.m. at Joshua’s Automotive Repair shop in the 1500 block of SE S. Niemeyer Cir., according to police.
Surveillance video showed two people wearing masks enter the business.
Police said they pried open a rear door to the garage and then broke into the office where the safe was pried from the ground.
Investigators said the suspects were about 6' 1" to 6' 3" inches tall. One wore gloves, a camouflage shirt, and long pants and the other had on an athletic satin-type of shirt and long pants.
Police say if you have any information please call Port St. Lucie Police Detective J. Morgan at (772) 879-3379 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
