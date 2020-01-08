Shooting forces lockdown at Glades Central High School

Glades Central Community High School in Belle Glade is on a code red lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on school grounds, authorities say.
According to the School District of Palm Beach County, a person was shot, possibly in the parking lot of the school, which is located at 1001 SW Avenue M.
The shooting did not happen within the school's campus, and did not involve a student, a school district spokesperson said.
Glades Central High School is on a precautionary code red lockdown as law enforcement officers investigate.
A statement on the school's website said students and staff members are safe, and parents are urged not to come to the school.
During a code red lockdown, no one can come in or out of any buildings on campus, and everyone must stay where they are.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
