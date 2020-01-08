Tequesta holding community active shooter response training

The Tequesta Police Department is helping residents prepare for an active shooter situation.
The department is holding a special training session on Wednesday night that is open to the public.
The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Futures Recovery Healthcare Community Room located at 701 N Old Dixie Hwy. in Tequesta.
During this training, you will learn:
- The history of active shooting
- Role play various scenarios and how to ideally react
- Proper techniques from experienced law enforcement professionals
Light refreshments will be served.
Send an email to Laura Kunz at lkunz@futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com to RSVP for the event.
