Tequesta holding community active shooter response training
January 8, 2020 at 4:55 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 4:58 AM

The Tequesta Police Department is helping residents prepare for an active shooter situation.

The department is holding a special training session on Wednesday night that is open to the public.

The event is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Futures Recovery Healthcare Community Room located at 701 N Old Dixie Hwy. in Tequesta.

During this training, you will learn:

- The history of active shooting
- Role play various scenarios and how to ideally react
- Proper techniques from experienced law enforcement professionals

Light refreshments will be served.

Send an email to Laura Kunz at lkunz@futuresrecoveryhealthcare.com to RSVP for the event.

