U.S. Army warns of fake text messages about military draft

The U.S. Army wants people to be aware of fake text messages circulating that tell people they have been selected for a military draft.
These messages are popping up amid the tensions with Iran.
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command says it has received multiple calls and emails about the fake messages, and "wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army," according to a news release.
The Army also reiterates that the decision to enact a draft is not made by U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System manages registration for the Selective Service. It also says its website saw very high traffic as misinformation spread among the public.
"The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to its official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft."
The draft has not been in place since the Vietnam War and was abolished in 1973.
In order for the draft to be reinstated, the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate would need to approve a new bill, and the president would need to sign it into law.
It is also important to note that registering for the Selective Service, which is still required for men 18-25, does not enlist a person into the military.
Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.
Scripps Only Content 2020