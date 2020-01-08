Woman gets 40 years for fatal shooting near Greenacres

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a mobile home park.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 26-year-old Malyra Marie Perez was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges.
Palm Beach County deputies responded to the Briarwood Mobile Home Park near Greenacres in December 2016 and found 28-year-old Jose Armando Lopez dead from a gunshot wound.
Detectives found Lopez's blood in a rental car that Perez had been using, as well as a gun she was carrying when she was arrested several days after the shooting.
