High-rise construction accident in downtown West Palm Beach

Crews are responding to a construction accident in downtown West Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
The incident is unfolding at One West Palm, a luxury mixed-use high-rise project under construction at 550 N. Quadrille Boulevard.
A spokesperson for West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the injured patient requires a technical rescue, which will involve a rope or crane.
Officials said a rebar wall fell onto the worker on the 13th floor of the high-rise.
The wall fell onto the upper part of his body, according to officials.
Rescue crews are now working to lower the injured worker to the ground, and he will be taken to a local trauma hospital.
Crews broke ground on April 17, 2019 on One West Palm, which is billed as the tallest project in the history of Palm Beach County.
At 426 feet, it includes two 30-story cubed glass towers, along with office space, hotel suites, luxury apartments, a theater, spa, and indoor tennis courts.
No other details, including the condition of the patient, have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
