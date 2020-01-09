Holocaust survivors educate West Palm Beach students

A Palm Beach County elementary school learned an important history lesson on Thursday from someone who survived the worst to make the world a better place.
That was part of the message from a local Holocaust survivor who sent a message of hope to students.
"Don't cry for me there are not enough tears," said Zelda Fuksman.
Fuksman, a Holocaust survivor, shared her message with fourth and fifth graders at Egret Lake Elementary School in West Palm Beach.
"It's not a lesson of mourning, it is a lesson of building character," Fuksman said.
Fuksman wants younger generations not to focus on the horrific details of the Holocaust, but to understand they have the power to do the right thing.
"Our voices and our suffering has to be translated that the young people growing up can make a difference in the future," said Fuksman.
On Thursday, Fuksman shared the story of her family escaping Poland as the Germans took over. Fellow child survivor Nina Frisch talked about the good people that emerged during crisis.
"I was saved by a man who saved 32 people in the bunker in his house," said Fuksman.
Their messages resonated with students like Evy Hollis.
"I thought it was a very beautiful presentation and I really thought it's really nice how they come out and show us and tell us what happened and how it happened, and they’re not afraid to tell anybody," said Hollis.
The school's Safety Patrol will visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. later this year.
Scripps Only Content 2020