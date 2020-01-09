Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OBIT-SILVIO HORTA
'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies in Miami at 45
MIAMI (AP) — Award-winning producer Silvio Horta has died at 45. Horta was acclaimed for creating the hit TV series “Ugly Betty." The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner says that based on the investigation Horta died by suicide at a Miami hotel. The Cuban-American producer and screenwriter is credited for breaking ground for Latinos and gays in Hollywood with the TV sitcom he created with actress and producer Salma Hayek. The show made actress America Ferrera a star. Ferrera and others in the industry expressed sadness for his death on social media. Horta's family said in a statement Wednesday he struggled with addiction and depression.
AP-US-CARNIVAL-CRUISES-POLLUTION
Carnival insists progress in curbing cruise ship pollution
MIAMI (AP) — Top Carnival Corp. executives have told a skeptical federal judge that progress is being made to curb chronic ocean pollution by the world's largest cruise line. Carnival Chairman Micky Arison said at a hearing Wednesday that senior management is totally committed to fixing its environmental problems. Seitz says she wants to see more concrete ways to measure exactly what the Miami-based company is doing. Carnival is on probation from a 2016 criminal case involving environmental violations for which it paid a $40 million fine. Last year, Carnival violated that probation and paid another $20 million penalty.
TEACHER-CHILD PORN
Computer tech finds child porn on Florida teacher's laptop
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators say a 69-year-old middle school teacher faces child porn charges after a computer technician at Best Buy found images on his laptop. Pasco County Sheriff's arrested William Crawford on Tuesday at John Long Middle School where he taught science. Officials say he resigned from his job the same day. An arrest report says Crawford took his computer to Best Buy for repairs in August and the employee found 10 child porn images. A detective worked up a forensic image of the laptop in December. School officials say they were “disappointed and disgusted" by the charges.
PASSENGER KILLED
Atlanta teen killed when speeding car hits trees in Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister and mother were injured when their car crashed into pine trees on the side of Interstate 75 in north Florida. Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday as two troopers in marked patrol cars tried to stop the speeding vehicle. An incident report says a trooper clocked 34-year-old Cinceria Cooke of Atlanta driving at 103 mph. the trooper tried to stop her, but the vehicle left the interstate and reentered it, still speeding. When the car hit trees, Aniyah Bynes was killed.
DOUBLE FATAL CRASH
Troopers: 2 men die when car slams into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says young men are dead following an early morning car crash in Fort Myers. Troopers say 19-year-old Peter Danforth White lost control of a Volkswagen Golf, veered off the road, hit a concrete median and slammed into a tree early Wednesday morning. White's 20-year-old passenger Brendan Matthew Belcher also died in the crash. An accident report said the crash didn't appear to be alcohol-related. An investigation continues.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
AP-FL-MIAMI-DADE POLICE DIRECTOR
New police director announced in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (AP) — Alfredo Ramirez is the new director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez introduced Ramirez on Wednesday. Ramirez has been with the department since 1995. He will officially take over Monday from Juan Perez, who is retiring. Ramirez said he wants to focus on gun violence and the health of his police officers. After joining the agency as a patrol officer nearly 25 years ago, Ramirez moved up the ranks to leading the department’s training institute and serving in criminal investigations, homicide and narcotics. The University of Miami graduate was named deputy director in 2018.
TWO SETS OF TWINS
Florida mom hits jackpot: 2 sets of twin boys born in 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mom says doctors told her she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year. But Alexzandria Wolliston says she feels like she hit the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaleb and Kaylen in late December. The West Palm Beach woman also has a 3-year-old daughter at home. She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, which makes her believe her four babies are a blessing from above.
SEA TURTLE RELEASED
Green sea turtle released into sea after flipper amputation
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — A sea turtle whose left flipper was amputated due to an infection has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean in Florida. The green turtle named Endor spent months rehabilitating and living in the Florida Aquarium in Tampa before being released on Tuesday in Wilbur-by-the-Sea on Florida's East coast. He arrived in Tampa on April 1 with six other turtles who had endured cold-stunning. That is similar to hypothermia and causes low blood circulation, pneumonia, decreased heart rate and exhaustion. His left flipper was infected and had to be amputated after unsuccessful treatment with antibiotics.
STATE OF UNION-CONTEST
Winner of lawmaker's contest to be guest at State of Union
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A congresswoman from Florida is holding an essay-writing contest for high school students, and the winner will be her guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next month. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy said Wednesday that any high school student from her district in metro Orlando can participate. Interested students must write a 500-word essay on the importance of civic engagement among young people and submit it to her office by the end of next week. A group of local educators will review the essays, and Murphy will announce a winner in two weeks.