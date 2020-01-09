Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mom says doctors told her she had a better chance of winning the lottery than of giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year. But Alexzandria Wolliston says she feels like she hit the jackpot with the births of Mark and Malakhi in March and Kaleb and Kaylen in late December. The West Palm Beach woman also has a 3-year-old daughter at home. She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth, which makes her believe her four babies are a blessing from above.