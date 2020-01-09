Local man gets 15 years for shooting, crash that killed 3

January 9, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 8:53 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Palm Beach County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting and a crash that left three people dead.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 21-year-old Derrick Jupiter was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

He had been facing three counts of first-degree murder.

Jupiter was driving an SUV through suburban West Palm Beach in February 2018 as he and two passengers pursued a car driven by another man.

Investigators say Jupiter's passengers repeatedly fired at the other man's car.

That driver was killed. Jupiter attempted to flee and crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing his passengers.

